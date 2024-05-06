Consider forming special task force to nab crime rackets using children for begging: HC directs child rights body

Kolkata: While acknowledging the various steps taken by the state for the purpose of prevention of child begging and drug addiction, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) to consider a suggestion to form a special task force to nab organised crime racket where migrant children are used for the purpose of begging and other exploitative work in industries.



In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a prayer was sought for the authorities to conduct an inquiry to find out the children on the streets, who are used for begging and who are homeless and are abused. They sought for such children to be rehabilitated to shelter homes and for the councillors to participate in the rehabilitation process. A report was submitted by the Assistant Secretary of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights to which the petitioners suggested formation of a special task force to nab organised crime rackets where children are used for the purpose of begging and minor children are being used in various industries in the state.

The report mentioned that effective steps have been taken and the annexures to the report stated that regular meetings of zone-wise intervention of child beggars issue on the streets of Kolkata had been conducted.

Further, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Human Rights has envisaged a project for identifying child beggars zone-wise and three NGOs, namely, Hope Kolkata Foundation, CINI and Hive India are to partner with the Commission along with the Kolkata Police and Traffic Police. The Commission has addressed the Commissioner of Police on February 8, 2021 mentioned about the steps to be followed which include miking campaigns with the mobile van for the purpose of announcement on child begging and drug addiction issues and conducting of sensitisation and awareness programmes about the negative aspects of child begging and addiction.

The Secretary of the Labour department was also addressed by the Commission on February 2, 2021 with regard to the said campaigns. Similar communication has been sent to the Commissioner of Police, Howrah Police Commissionerate on August 18, 2021. The details of the tableau movement were also furnished. The tableau campaign was inaugurated on June 12, 2022 i.e. World Day against Child Labour.

The list of shelter homes was appended to the report and it was stated that there are 38 open shelters in the state and those are run by various NGOs.

“Thus, it appears that the effective steps have been taken by West Bengal for the purpose of prevention of child begging, drug addiction etc. However, the petitioners would suggest that a special task force be formed for the purpose of migrant children who are also involved in the state. This suggestion shall also be considered by the Commission and appropriate directives be issued to the stakeholders,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed.