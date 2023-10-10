Conservationists submit 19-point charter of demands for protection of wildlife

Siliguri: Around 12 wildlife and nature conservation organisations of North Bengal collaboratively submitted a memorandum to Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & head of Forest Force (APCCF) with 19 demands related to wildlife conservation and protection, in Siliguri, on Tuesday.



They mainly highlighted a few points related to wildlife, especially elephants and demanded unscientific elephant driving to be stopped.

They also expressed concern about the mortar shells and Army weapons which have been floating on Teesta river due to the flood, as these can affect the wildlife. They also demanded illegal river mining be stopped as it diverts the route of rivers.

“These problems have been going on for a long time but now, 12 organisations have joined hands to solve the issues. The APCCF assured us of all kinds of help. We hope the department will give importance to the facts and take necessary steps,” said Koustav Choudhury, chairman of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation (SNAP).

According to them, unorganised and unscientific elephant driving during crop cultivation in Tukuriajhar, Bagdogra and Panighata Range affects elephant movement. Due to this illegal driving, elephants are split and scattered in different directions and they move towards new areas which were previously never visited by elephants.

This has triggered a human-elephant conflict. Unorganised distribution of searchlights by few non-departmental organisations has resulted in disturbance of elephant herds during movement.

They also protested against the consumption of alcohol and drugs inside forests.

Such activities take place in Tipukhola picnic spot, Kolabari, Tukuriyajhar among other areas. They demanded elephant detection and monitoring devices to be installed from Bagdogra to Kharibari railway lines and regular meeting and interaction be conducted with Railway authorities to protect elephants from probable death due to train accidents.

Meanwhile, Ujjal Ghosh, the APCCF said: “After Puja, the Forest department will hold a meeting with these organisations. We are trying to create a platform for wildlife protection with these organisations. Discussions are

going on with Army personnel about weapons which are floating on Teesta.”