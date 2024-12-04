Connectivity: 4-lane roads soon between Belghoria Expressway & Kalyani AIIMs

Kolkata: With an aim to ensure 4-lane road connectivity between the Kolkata airport and Kalyani AIIMs, the state PWD has almost completed road infrastructure projects between the Belghoria Expressway and Kalyani AIIMs in phases which will reduce the travel time to 45 minutes from 2 hours. The projects will also ensure better access to North Bengal districts.

The projects have come up in phases covering a total 43-km stretch from Belgharia Expressway to Jagulia. The construction of 4-lane roads along a 39-km stretch out of total 43, will be fully made operational from early next year. State PWD minister Pulak Roy on Wednesday said that the construction of 4-lane roads in the first 4-km stretch between Belghoria Expressway and Muragacha More (Sodepur in North 24-Parganas) has been delayed due to litigations but the construction of 2-lane roads along this stretch will be completed by May 2025. The construction of 4-lane roads has been completed along the 29 km stretch between Muragacha More and Kampa More on Kalyani Expressway. Setting up of high mast lamps has been going on.

This 29-km stretch will be completed by the end of the current month. In the final stretch of 9-km between Kampa More and Jagulia, there is a 6-km long flyover the construction of which will also be completed by the end of this year. The remaining 3 km stretch in this phase will also be completed soon, the minister said.

Once the 4-km lane is ready, it will provide hassle-free transport for the vehicles. The entire project is expected to be completed in the next few months. The PWD minister also said that once the entire stretch is thrown open, it would take only 45 minutes to reach Kalyani AIIMs from the Belghoria Expressway. It will also ensure better connectivity to the districts in North Bengal.

After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government has brought a major boost to the road infrastructure developments in the state. New roads have been constructed besides the improvement of existing road conditions. After successfully developing the road infrastructure in the state, the Bengal government has also ensured riding quality of all roads. Moreover, one of the main objectives of the government is to help the commuters experience smoother rides, with less wear and tear of vehicle parts.