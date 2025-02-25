Connecting Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia: Tourism hub proposed at Gour

Malda: The Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry has proposed the development of Gour as a key tourism hub as part of a broader tourism circuit connecting Malda, Murshidabad, and Nadia. This ambitious initiative aligns with the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision to promote tourism in Bengal, enhance infrastructure, and drive economic growth.

Gour, once the capital of Bengal, stands as a symbol of Bengal’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The town is home to numerous medieval monuments, including the grand Firoz Minar, Dakhil Darwaza, Eklakhi Mausoleum and the imposing Baisgazi Wall. Additionally, ancient mosques such as the Bara Sona Mosque and Lotan Mosque highlight Gour’s Islamic architectural significance. These historical sites, along with numerous archaeological remains, continue to attract historians, researchers and travellers interested in Bengal’s glorious past. Apart from its architectural wonders, Gour holds immense religious significance. It is closely associated with Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who visited Ramkeli, making it an important pilgrimage site for his followers.

The place is also home to the sacred footprints of Prophet Muhammad, adding to its spiritual appeal. Furthermore, Old Malda is believed to have been visited by Guru Nanak, enhancing the town’s religious tourism potential. The presence of Indo-Bangla immigration check posts Mahadipur makes the town a strategic point for international tourism, allowing seamless cross-border travel for visitors.

To accommodate the increasing tourist influx, Malda already has star-category hotels and helipad facilities, ensuring comfort and accessibility. If developed as a tourism hub, Gour could attract a larger number of domestic and international visitors, creating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.

Uzzal Saha, president of Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has pledged its full support to this initiative and urged authorities to take swift action in implementing the project.

“The development of Gour as a tourism hub would not only help preserve its rich history but also position it as a key destination in West Bengal’s tourism map. With proper planning, investment, and infrastructure, Gour has the potential to emerge as a thriving heritage and religious tourism hub,” stated Saha.