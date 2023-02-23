‘Cong’s silence proof of Biswa’s guilt in sexual harassment case’

KOLKATA: Ahead of the Sagardighi bypoll, members of Trinamool Congress’s Murshidabad district organisation questioned Congress’s silence over allegations of harassing a woman against its candidate, Bayron Biswas.



Addressing a Press conference, TMC leader Mausam Noor said that the Congress candidate must either come clean or withdraw himself from contesting the polls.

“The woman who brought allegations against the Congress candidate is indeed brave to have come out in such a manner. She might face intimidation later. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ensured the safety of women in this state. Hence, Congress must either break its silence over this matter or withdraw this candidate. People will not want a candidate who has been accused of harassing a woman.”

TMC, in its party statement, said that a “disturbing” incident has come to light where a woman, residing in Howrah, has filed a police complaint against Congress candidate for Sagardighi bypolls, Bayron Biswas, accusing him of harassing her. The survivor approached the Sankrail Police Station to register a complaint on Tuesday night.

The victim has allegedly testified that the accused remained in touch with her for the past few years and would harass her under the pretext of providing her with a job. She alleged that Biswas would disturb her by calling from different mobile numbers and even threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The police complaint read: “I told him to (not) disturb me but he did not understand and since 18-02-2023, kept disturbing me from different mobile numbers and threatened me with filthy language. He also threatened me that if I disclosed the matter to anyone, he would take steps (sic).”

The victim said she lives with her husband, child, and in-laws and requested the police to provide security.“He is trying to blackmail me. I have filed a complaint. I would request the cops to give me protection. He has some of our pictures from the hotel where he took me forcibly. I wonder how such a person can be allowed to contest an election. I would request the people of Sagardighi to not elect him as their representative, as he is a threat to the safety of women. No woman can be secure under his leadership,” she alleged.