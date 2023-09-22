Congress member given 10 days police custody

Raiganj: Police arrested Congress member of Panjipara Gram Panchayat Mohammad Mustafa in connection with the Pradhan murder case and produced him at the Islampur sub-divisional court on Friday.



The accused was remanded to 10 days of police custody by the court. The North Dinajpur police have also launched a hunt for sharpshooters in Bihar. Police have received information that they were brought in from either Katihar or Araria district in Bihar. The Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District held a coordination meeting with his Bihar counterpart. A police team of the Islampur Police District is at present camping in Bihar.

It has been reported that at the time of the murder of Panjipara GP Pradhan Mohammad Rahi, the accused Mohammad Mustafa was the pillion rider. The first shot had missed Rahi. Immediately Mohammad Mustafa jumped down from the bike. Later the criminals shot four more rounds targeting Rahi which resulted in his death. The incident occurred on Wednesday. On Thursday police detained Mustafa for interrogation and at night he was arrested. Congress leaders claim that Mustafa is innocent and the police are harassing him.

Ali Imran Ramoz, Congress leader of Goalpokhar alleged: “Police first detained Mustafa as a witness of the murder. then they arrested him without any reason. We believe that the Pradhan could have been killed as a result of the internal rivalry of the TMC.