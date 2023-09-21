Congress member detained in GP Pradhan murder case

Raiganj: Police detained some persons, including a Congress member of Panjipara Gram Panchayat (GP), Mohammad Mustafa for interrogation in the Panjipara GP Pradhan murder case.



Police sources state that the killers had fled to Bihar after committing the crime and subsequently, a police team from North Dinajpur arrived at Kishanganj, Bihar on Wednesday night.

The murderers riding two bikes had opened fire on Mohammad Rahi when he was returning home at around 2.45 pm to have lunch. The miscreants fired five rounds in which he received injuries on his abdomen, neck and chest and later succumbed at a private nursing home in Siliguri.

The state Horticulture and Environment minister as well as MLA Goalpokhar Gulam Rabbani visited the house of the deceased and met the family members on Thursday. Condemning the attack, Rabbani stated: “We have never seen such heinous crime in this region before. It was a pre-planned murder. We have requested the police to take prompt action.”

Meanwhile, Rahi’s funeral was held at Panjipara on Thursday. A section of local TMC leaders said that four miscreants on two motorcycles wearing helmets and black masks were waiting on the road. They had information that the Pradhan usually goes home for lunch at that time. Many feel that they could be contract killers, hired for

the job. Jasprit Singh, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “From CCTV footage, we found that the miscreants fled to Bihar. Our team has already reached Kishanganj. In the meantime, we have detained some persons. We will nab the killers soon.”