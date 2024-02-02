Congress may not get over 40 seats in the country in LS polls: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that Congress may not get more than 40 seats in the country in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. She also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bengal.



She reiterated that the Trinamool Congress is the only party in the country that can fight BJP. Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and his party, Banerjee said that she was ready to leave two seats for Congress in the state but they refused to take it. “We were ready to give them two seats. We would also ensure their victory in both seats. They denied our proposal. After that, I had no other discussion with the INDIA block leaders.

Will we give Congress all the 42 seats of Bengal to contest?” Banerjee asked.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Banerjee said: “I was never informed about this programme. I did not have the slightest idea about their rally. Why didn’t you go to Uttar Pradesh to hold a rally? Why did you prefer Bengal over UP? You lost your seat there.” Banerjee once again said that CPI-M is the biggest friend of BJP. She said that

Trinamool Congress is the only party that can save the country from the BJP.

Earlier on Wednesday while touring Malda and Murshidabad, Banerjee had said that it was the CPIM which was solely responsible for spoiling the relations between her party and the Congress. She had said that CPIM was the biggest agent of the BJP and that she will never forgive the Left for the atrocities they allegedly committed in the state and against her. Banerjee had also alleged that due to CPI(M’s) interference, the alliance talks between her party and Congress collapsed.

“Our fight against the BJP will continue. We will fight alone. If anyone can defeat BJP, it is Trinamool Congress,” Banerjee had said rubbishing the idea of an alliance.