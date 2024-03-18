Congress leaders of Islampur join TMC

Raiganj: Javed Akhtar, Congress member of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) of Islampur and his wife Farhat Banu along with their supporters joined TMC on Monday. Reports state that Congress leaders were considering Ali Imran Ramz (popular as Victor,) the former Forward bloc MLA of Chakulia as the Congress candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary seat which had prompted Akhtar to cross over to the TMC. Javed Akhter previously was a TMC leader. His wife Farhar Banu was former Sahakari Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad. Farhat Banu was not given a ticket for ZP by TMC in the last Panchayat elections. Javed Akhtar had then contested with a Congress ticket in the ZP seat of Islampur and emerged victorious. However, Congress is yet to declare the name of their contestant from Raiganj.



Ali Imran Ramz said: “Both Javed Akhtar and Farhat Banu are my relatives. They reportedly joined TMC with the assurance of power and money.”

Javed Akhtar said: “For the sake of the development work under Mamata Banerjee, we have rejoined TMC.”