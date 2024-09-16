Congress leader murdered in broad daylight in Manikchak

MALDA: A Congress leader of Manikchak, Shaikh Saifuddin, was killed in broad daylight in Jesarattola area of Gopalpur, under Manikchak Police Station, on Sunday morning. Saifuddin, a prominent figure in the Congress party, was struck by two bombs, lobbed by 4 or 5 unidentified assailants while he was at the market near Dharampur stand in Manikchak at around 9am.



The attack resulted in his immediate death.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Manikchak Police Station has been tasked with identifying those responsible for the attack. The Congress party’s district president, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, has called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators, stressing the need for an impartial investigation irrespective of political affiliations. The incident has sparked controversy and blame game. Cornel Shaikh, Saifuddin’s son, has accused individuals associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), specifically targeting Sheikh Nasir, anchal president of TMC, claiming that the attackers were affiliated with Nasir’s faction.

“The assailants were masked and fired at my father before throwing the bombs, leading to his death in the crowded marketplace,” said Shaikh.

In response to the allegations, Sabitri Mitra, the TMC MLA for Manikchak, said: “I don’t think that there’s any political motive behind the incident, instead it might be related to a land dispute. I urge the police to take action against the culprits regardless of their political connections. Saifuddin worked with me and I cannot believe that he is no more.”

Congress leaders including Khan Chowdhury staged protests near the place of occurrence and refused to hand over the body to the police until the Superintendent of Police himself paid a visit. Later around 2.30 pm Additional Superintendent of Police reached the spot and the protest was lifted. The body was then sent for post-mortem. Police picket has been put up in the locality.