Congress leader joins TMC in Islampur

Raiganj: Abdul Rehan, a Congress leader of Islampur under the North Dinajpur district along with his followers joined TMC.



Golam Rabbani, the minister of state Horticulture department and TMC MLA of Goalpokhar along with Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the Chairman of North Dinajpur TMC committee in a meeting held at the Poura Abas in Islampur bus terminus handed over them TMC flag.

Abdul Rehan said: I was a member of Congress. Then I realised that without Mamata Banerjee it is impossible to bring about actual development. So I joined TMC as I have faith in Mamata Banerjee and am eager to carry out development activities.”

The President of North Dinajpur Trinamool Congress Committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “Abdul Rehan previously was in TMC. He had then shifted allegiance to Congress. Having understood his mistake, he returned to the party with more than a hundred followers.”

On the other hand, the former Saha Sabhadhipati of TMC led the board of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Farhat Banu who along with her husband Javed Akhtar recently joined Congress and started campaigning for Congress candidates in Islampur on Saturday. Reportedly TMC leaders this year had denied a ticket of Zilla Parishad to Farhat Banu. Then she left TMC and became a candidate of Zilla Parishad from no. 6 Islampur seat from Congress.