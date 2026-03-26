Congress faces internal rift over Chopra candidate announcement

Raiganj: A controversy has erupted within the Congress in North Dinajpur district after local party leaders announced Jakir Abedin as the candidate from the Chopra Assembly Constituency, allegedly defying the decision of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). The move has triggered concerns over party discipline and exposed divisions within the district unit. With campaigning already underway, the development has created both excitement and uncertainty within the party ranks in Chopra.



Jakir Abedin, who recently joined Congress from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has already begun campaigning in the Constituency following the announcement made by local leaders on Monday. Since Tuesday, party workers have been actively introducing him as the Congress candidate in Chopra.

However, a section of district Congress leaders has termed the decision “illegal,” stating that the PCC has not yet released its official list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Another faction, defending the move, claimed that the decision was taken in response to strong local demand and the urgency created by delays in candidate declaration.

The issue has gained further attention as Congress is set to contest from Chopra after nearly two decades. The party last fielded its own candidate in the constituency in 2006. In 2011, Congress had an alliance with TMC and supported TMC candidate Hamidur Rahaman, who went on to win. In the 2016 and 2021 elections, Congress aligned with the Left Front, with CPI(M) contesting the seat.

Ashok Roy, a member of the North Dinajpur District Congress Committee, said: “There is significant enthusiasm among party workers over the decision.

He added that the PCC is in the process of preparing a comprehensive candidate list for all 294 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, district Congress president Mohit Sengupta clarified that announcing a candidate without PCC approval is not valid and said the matter would be reported to the state leadership soon.