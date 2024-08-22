Congress creates ruckus during march to Lalbazar

Kolkata: Situation in Bowbazar area got heated up after Congress leaders and workers were stopped by the police while marching towards



Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar protesting against the alleged rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College

and Hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, the rally started from College Square and was intercepted at the Fierce Lane area.

Despite police requesting the Congress workers to stop, they tried to break the barricade and move on.

When cops tried to stop the protestors, a clash broke out between the police and the Congress leaders and workers.

From the spot police detained several Congress leaders like Abdul Mannan, Pradip Bhattacharya along with several Congress workers.

This apart, BJP on Wednesday continued their sit-in demonstration protesting against the alleged rape and murder where senior BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari.