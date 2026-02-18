Congress-BJP board Panchayat pradhan accused of contempt of court in Malda

Malda: Serious allegations of contempt of court have surfaced against the pradhan of Dharampur Gram Panchayat in Manikchak block of Malda district, with members of the Congress-BJP alliance board accusing her of defying a Calcutta High Court order over a Swachh Bharat Mission leach pit tender.

The 10-member panchayat is run by a Congress-BJP alliance, with Congress and BJP holding four seats each, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) has two. Congress member Kodobanu Bibi is the Pradhan, and BJP’s Latika Mondal the Upa-Pradhan.

According to board members, the earlier tender process for the construction of leach pits was cancelled following alleged financial irregularities. The matter had reached the Calcutta High Court, which, on July 4, 2025, directed that the tender be stopped. Subsequently, the Malda District Magistrate instructed the panchayat to cancel the process. However, alliance members now allege that work has quietly resumed with the same beneficiaries listed in the cancelled tender.

“Despite clear orders from the High Court and the District Magistrate, the same work has started again. This is a direct violation of court directives:” said Upa-Pradhan Latika Mondal. Another board member, Parvin Khatun, claimed: “We were pressured to sign blank resolutions. When we refused, threats were issued. Our proposed new beneficiary names are not being recorded.”

The members have submitted a written complaint to the District Magistrate, SDO, and BDO demanding an immediate investigation. The Pradhan has not issued any official response so far.