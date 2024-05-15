Congress asks EC for repolling in 8 booths in Berhampore seat

Kolkata: Bringing allegations of rigging, Congress is learnt to have written to the Election Commission (EC) requesting for revaluation and repolling in at least eight booths in Berhampore Lok Sabha seat.



In its letter, Congress has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of committing corruption in the election process in several of the polling booths of Berhampore while intimidating voters.

Questioning the electoral process in the Berhampore Parliamentary Constituency, specifically under Salar in the Bharatpur Assembly Constituency at Berhampore Parliamentary Constituency, Congress wrote: “Despite our repeated notifications to your esteemed Office, highlighted through the references listed above, we regret to observe that the majority of our concerns, including serious allegations of false and proxy voting (particularly reported at specific booths), have not been addressed with the urgency and seriousness they demand. We acknowledge and appreciate the actions taken by your office in some cases, yet the pervasive issues of voter intimidation, proxy voting, and other electoral malpractices continue to undermine the electoral process.”

Congress also mentioned the specific booth numbers which are: 155, 156 Kuluri, 157 Kazipara, 166, 167 and 168 Sk Para, and 171, 172 Dohapara. The party requested the EC to take immediate action and arrange for repolls in these booths.

“Ensuring a free and free electoral process is imperative, and we count on your leadership and mechanisms at disposal to address these issues promptly,” the party wrote.

Berhampore seat went for elections on May 13 in the fourth phase. The Congress candidate for the seat was Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who has been winning this seat since 2009. This time, he contested against TMC’s Yusuf Pathan, a former Indian cricketer.