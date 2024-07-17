Congested stretches of Chowk Bazar to be declared ‘no vending zones’

Darjeeling: After the Nehru Road leading to the iconic Darjeeling Mall, Tte Darjeeling Municipality has decided to declare parts of Chowk Bazar as “no vending zone.” Municipal officials, staff backed by the police evacuated hawkers from different areas of Chowk Bazar on Wednesday.



“We will remove all makeshift unlicensed stalls (hawkers) from all the congested areas. There have been a lot of public grievances stating that they have been facing difficulties in commuting owing to the roads being narrowed and congested owing to the stalls,” stated Dipendra Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.

He stated that nothing was done using force. “We were communicating with the hawkers and even sending them notices, giving them time. Following a miking on Tuesday, we started the evacuation on Wednesday,” added the Chairman.

Shops were removed from the area in front of Bata shoe shop, Thana line and from in front of the public toilet in Chowk Bazar. On Thursday, a similar evacuation drive will take place at Ladenla Road. “We will keep a strict tab and there will be daily monitoring. We have removed illegal parking from in front of State Bank and are coming up with a foot-path for pedestrians. We will identify other such illegal parkings, remove them and build foot-paths instead,” added Thakuri.