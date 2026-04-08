Cong unveils manifesto, positions itself as ‘third alternative’ in Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), on Tuesday, unveiled its 2026 Assembly poll manifesto, positioning itself as a “third alternative.” Released by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Kolkata, it promises five guarantees on jobs, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and farmers’ support.



“We want to present a new alternative in Bengal. Our manifesto is not about distributing money but about rebuilding and reforming the state,” Kharge said. He added that the focus would be on structural economic reform alongside welfare measures.

The manifesto promises Rs 2,000 in monthly assistance for women aged 18 to 59 under the proposed “Durga Samman” scheme, along with free travel on government transport. It also proposes fast-track courts, a 24-hour helpline and stronger policing for crimes against women. Other promises include a Rs 5,000 crore fund for women entrepreneurs, interest-free loans, and free education for girls up to the postgraduate level. For farmers, the party has proposed Rs 15,000 in annual support along with free electricity. It also promised Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover for every family, including free cancer treatment.

On employment, the Congress said it would launch a Bengal Employment Guarantee Mission, establish artificial intelligence and research centres in every district, and promote industrial production. It also pledged to fill government vacancies within a year and expand skill development initiatives.

Sharpening his political attack, Kharge criticised the TMC over industrialisation and employment, saying the state had lagged despite years in power. “There was a time when industry in Bengal meant Kolkata. Today, the youth are migrating to Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. Degrees are not translating into jobs,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, he said: “They do not speak of industry or employment. Their politics is about polarisation. They create divisions and fear to gain power.”

The Congress also flagged concerns over the SIR, alleging that names of genuine voters had been struck off, and accused the BJP of using central agencies for political purposes.

AICC chairman (media and outreach) Jairam Ramesh said the party was offering a distinct political path in Bengal. “TMC and BJP are two sides of the same coin. India needs a new coin, a third alternative led by Congress,” he said. He added that Opposition unity under the INDIA bloc would continue at the national level, while electoral contests in states would be shaped by local factors and governance performance.