Cong Panchayat Samiti Karmadhakshya killed after being hit by party worker’s car in Malda

Malda: In a tragic incident late Monday night in Malda’s Harishchandrapur area, Congress Panchayat Samiti Karmadhakshya (Education) was allegedly run over and killed by a party worker’s car.

The deceased has been identified as Narendranath Saha (45), a Congress leader and lawyer by profession, who served as the Education Karmadhakshya of the Harishchandrapur-I Panchayat Samiti.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Kanua-Bhawanipur along National Highway 81. According to local sources, Saha and a few others were standing by the roadside when a Scorpio vehicle allegedly driven by Bipad Mondal, a local Congress worker, rammed into them at high speed. The impact was so severe that Saha died on the spot, while four others — Shekhar Saha, Shashanka Saha, Manoj Kumar Das, and Pulak Saha — sustained critical injuries.

Among the injured, Shekhar Saha, a former Youth Trinamool Congress block president, has been admitted to a private hospital in Siliguri, and Shashanka Saha is battling for life in a Raiganj hospital. The remaining two are being treated at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

“This was not an accident but a planned murder, citing a long-standing feud between my brother and Bipad. Bipad was enraged on Narendranath over the bail of the accused in the murder the brother of Bipad almost three years ago,” said Chandana Saha, sister of the deceased.

Manju Saha, wife of Narendranath, stated, “I want the strictest punishment of Bipad for killing my husband brutally and leaving me in disaster with two small children.”

Following the incident, accused Bipad Mondal reportedly surrendered at Harishchandrapur Police Station. Police have seized the vehicle and begun an investigation to determine whether the death was the result of an intentional attack or an accident.

Tension has gripped the area, and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace. The body of Narendranath Saha has been sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.