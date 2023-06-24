Cong Panchayat candidate among 5 held for making crude bombs

Kolkata: Five people, including a Congress Panchayat candidate, were arrested from a house in Birbhum district where crude bombs were allegedly being made, police said on Saturday.



Acting on a tip-off, a house in Bahirgora village in Margram PS area was raided around midnight, they said.

Crude bombs were being made on the roof of the house, they claimed. Those arrested were Chamatkar Seikh, a Congress candidate in Hasan-II Panchayat, the owner of the house Sheikh Tom, and Ghiyasuddin Sheikh, Duke Sheikh and Anarul Sheikh, police said.

Police said they have seized some crude bombs, and materials that were being used for making them.

A case was lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

In another incident, a young man died at Beldanga in Murshidabad while allegedly making bombs in a jute field. A candidate of the Left and Congress alliance was arrested while allegedly making bombs on the roof of a house.

A man identified as Alim Sheikh died allegedly during bomb-making work at Beldanga in Murshidabad. The locals reportedly alleged that several miscreants were making bombs in a field on Saturday morning. At that time, there was a sudden explosion and Beldanga police rushed to the spot and the deceased was rescued in a bloodied condition. Other miscreants allegedly involved in the activity escaped. It had been reported that 20 bombs were seized from the spot by the police.

The locals reportedly claimed that the bomb was made to create terror in the area during the upcoming Panchayat poll, which is going to be held on July 8. The injured youth was rushed to the local hospital, where he was declared dead.