Cong moves EC against Amit Shah, Assam CM

: Raising their protest against the statements made by Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a delegation of senior Congress leaders on Wednesday filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against their statements made in Chhattisgarh.

“We have raised eight complaints with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Other three Elections Commissioners were also present,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said soon after submitting the complaints.

The complaint against Shah is related to the statement he had made in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon on October 16, while the complaint against Sarma is related to his election speech in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha on October 18.

The delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, AICC state in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, MP & president Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA & CLP Leader (Telangana Legislative Assembly).

The Congress leaders filed a memorandum to the Election Commission saying that statements and claims made by the Home Minister were blatant and deliberate acts in violation of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

“The Election Commission must do something to stop the muddying of elections by political parties. We hope that the Election Commission will intervene to ensure free and fair elections in the country,” Salman Khurshid said.

The congress delegation led by Ramesh met the Chief Election Commissioner and presented detailed complaints and memoranda in relation to the upcoming state elections in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the memorandum, the Congress leaders said that his statements and claims highlight the clear-cut intention to incite sections of society against one another. They also filed complaints stating that the Centre is trying to politicise the conduct of civil servants and army soldiers and violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

They also sought the disqualification of Govind Singh Rajput, BJP candidate from Surkhi, Sagar district (Madhya Pradesh) from contesting the Assembly elections.