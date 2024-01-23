Cong invites Left for Rahul’s Bengal leg of ‘Nyay Yatra’

Kolkata: With the seat-sharing talks with Trinamool Congress (TMC) failing to show any promises so far, the Congress high command is now learnt to have invited the CPI(M) for the Bengal leg of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra.



Ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary elections, political developments in Bengal are becoming replete with twists and turns. Most parties have already drawn up a rough campaign blueprint while talks are afoot for possible alliances. However, it is the seat sharing understanding that is still unclear.Even as Trinamool Congress and the Congress are both part of the INDIA bloc that seeks to dislodge the BJP from the Centre, neither of these two parties have been able to reach a decision on how to do that as far as Bengal is concerned. With TMC unwilling to cede more than two seats to Congress, an alliance between the two, so far, is out of question. What further snuffed out the last ray of hopes for such an alliance is the recent declaration by Mamata Banerjee that her party will fight to win all 42 seats, indicating that TMC will field candidates in all seats.

In such circumstances, the state Congress leaders have been trying to convince its party high command about considering an alliance with the Left. It is now learnt that the Congress’ Delhi HQ contacted Bengal CPI(M) state secretary Md. Salim on Sunday night, extended an invitation to join Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra. But, the CPI(M) is learnt to have set certain conditions for attending it. The primary condition is that TMC should not be invited to this rally. Sources said that it is likely that the Congress will invite TMC leaders. Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will reach Bengal on January 25. Recently, a TMC leader told the media that the party is yet to take a call on whether it will join the rally. It was also mentioned that Congress is yet to send TMC a formal invitation. Senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya had said that the TMC should join the programme as it will send a positive message in favour of

the INDIA bloc.