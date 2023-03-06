Cong has a secret pact with BJP, people have lost faith: TMC

kolkata: Ever since the Sagardighi bypoll, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its attack against the Congress by claiming it has entered into a secret alliance with BJP, causing people to further lose faith in the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.



The gulf between the TMC and Congress further widened in Bengal following the Sagardigi bypoll, where the latter wrested the seat from TMC, a seat that was with Trinamool till its sitting MLA, Subrata Saha passed away, leading to the seat falling vacant.

Since Congress won the seat with the backing of the CPI(M), TMC has launched a scathing attack against Congress. The recent arrest of the Congress spokesperson and advocate, Koustav Bagchi further soured the relationship between these two parties.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said that Congress has long lost the ability to fight BJP. He said only the TMC holds the ability to give a tough fight to the saffron brigade and the Congress knows that well.

He also alleged that Congress has now entered into a secret understanding with the BJP and that going by the present condition of Congress in Bengal, people are losing faith in the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

In the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, Congress failed to win a single seat and this is also a reason why the Sagardighi seat is being considered a crucial win by Congress party leaders in the state.

Sources said that even as Congress won the Sagardighi constituency in the bypoll, it is yet to be seen whether the winning candidate Bayron Biswas sticks to the party in days to come.