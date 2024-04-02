Cong fields Munish Tamang from Darj LS constituency

Darjeeling: The Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday announced the name of Munish Tamang as the candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. Tamang’s candidature has been backed by the Left Front and Hamro Party, the second largest party in the Hills. Tamang teaches in the English department at a college in Delhi. He will file his nomination on March 4.



54-year-old Tamang is the former president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, the largest pan India Gorkha welfare organisation. He hails from Bagrakote. On March 28, 2024 he joined the Indian National Congress (INC). “All the alliance parties will support Tamang’s candidature. He will definitely win. Tamang will play a key role in the INDIA bloc government in Delhi,” stated Alokesh Chakravarty, Secretary, INC, Darjeeling district committee. All the alliance parties have pledged support to Tamang. “We welcome Tamang’s candidature. He is a Bhumiputra (son of the soil) and has been working for the betterment of the community as a Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh leader. He is aware of our aspirations. It is high time that the people of the Hills see reason that one can not just wait for eternity for assurances to be delivered. 15 years is a long time.

Despite all our support, the BJP gave us nothing. Every 5 years Prime Minister Modi comes and gives a one-line assurance. Politics of deceit cannot go on and on forever. Congress is the best alternative,” stated Ajoy Edward, president, Hamro Party (HP).

Edwards stated that on March 4, after the filing of nomination, an internal meeting will be held whereby all the constituent parties will decide on campaign strategies and collaborative campaigns in the Hills and plains. The Left Front has also extended support to Munish Tamang. “The frightening condition of the country with the BJP towing RSS Hindutva agenda. In a seat sharing, the Left Front has left this seat to the Congress and hereby support Munish Tamang’s candidature. We will campaign for him,” stated Saman Pathak, District Secretary, Darjeeling, CPI(M). Meanwhile, former GTA chairman and TMC leader Binoy Tamang, who joined Congress , stated: “I will not support and help Munish Tamang in any situation. I strongly condemn Ajoy Edward and Tamang for insulting all the Congressmen of Darjeeling Hills and Bengal by adopting wrong policies.”

Reacting to this, Munish Tamang stated: “Binoy Tamang is very close to me. This decision has been taken solely by the party. I will meet him and then embark on my campaign trail.” Meanwhile, 6 councillors of Darjeeling Municipality owing allegiance to Hamro Party joined BJP on Tuesday. They were welcomed to saffron brigade by Raju Bista.