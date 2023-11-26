Cong demands separate Islampur district

Raiganj: Demanding upgradation of Islampur sub-division of North Dinajpur district to a separate district, the Indian National Congress (INC) has launched a movement.



A workers’ meet was held at the Rahul Mancha at Karandhigi with this demand. Ali Imran Ramaz, General Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee said: “Islampur sub-division was formed in 1959. The then Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy announced that in the absence of infrastructure, Islampur was made a sub-division. He had assured that with the development of infrastructure it would be upgraded into a district.”

He alleged that at present in terms of education, health care, employment generation and drinking water facilities Islampur sub-division lagged far behind than other parts of the state. “Development will follow once the sub-division is upgraded into a full-fledged district with Karnadighi as a new sub-division” stated Ramaz.

There are apolitical, social organisations who have also raised this demand. “We will meet such organisations urging them to go along with us. At the same time the leaders of all political parties, including ruling party representatives of Islampur sub-division will be approached to support the movement,” added Ali Imran Ramaz.

The Congress has decided to hold numerous meetings at Gram Panchayat level in all five blocks, including Islampur, Chopra, Goalpokhar-I, Goalpokhar-II and Karandighi in the next few days to add more muscle to the demand.