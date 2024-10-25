Cong & BJP candidates file nomination papers

Cooch Behar: On Thursday, BJP and Congress candidates filed their nomination papers for the Sitai Assembly by-election. BJP candidate Deepak Kumar

Roy led a procession through Dinhata town before submitting his papers at the Dinhata sub-divisional officer’s office.

He was accompanied by BJP district president Sukumar Rai, former minister Nishith Pramanik and several MLAs. Confident of his chances, Roy said: “The trust people have in us gives us hope for a victory.”

BJP leader Nishith Pramanik raised concerns about the election environment, claiming that an “atmosphere of fear” has been created. “People are being intimidated at their homes and many government officials are working in favour of the ruling party. If the process is fair, the BJP will win,” he asserted.

Congress candidate Harihar Roy Singh, backed by Congress working president Ravindra Roy, also submitted his nomination papers.

Singh highlighted Congress’s historical influence in Sitai, referencing Haji Mohammad Doctor Fazle Haq’s seven consecutive terms as MLA.

“Trinamool Congress has held power here since 2016 through fear. If the election is conducted fairly, the people will respond appropriately,” Singh said.

In response, Trinamool Congress District Chairman Girindra Nath Barman dismissed the opposition’s allegations.

“The opposition’s job is to accuse us, while the people’s job is to bless us. We will win by more than one lakh votes,” Barman declared.