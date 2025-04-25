Confusion over 2016 appointment list creates uncertainty among South Dinajpur teachers and staff

BALURGHAT: Following a directive from the District Inspector of Schools (Higher Secondary), school heads of all government-aided schools in South Dinajpur submitted a detailed list of teachers, Group C and Group D employees who joined their respective schools in 2016. The submission was made by Wednesday evening (April 23, 2025) to the concerned office.

However, discrepancies in the submitted lists have prompted the district education office to issue fresh instructions for corrections and resubmission. Sources revealed that the submitted lists from schools contained names of individuals who were not part of the 2016 recruitment or were transferred from other districts. As a result, a new sheet was issued to school heads, instructing them to provide accurate data on those recruited under the 2016 employment process by the specified deadline.

This move follows a directive from the State School Education department, which had earlier communicated the instruction to all district education offices. Officials fear that if the corrected list is not finalized soon, eligible teachers and staff might face complications in receiving their salaries for the month of April.

District Inspector of Schools (Higher Secondary), Debashis Samaddar, stated: “Out of 511 job aspirants in our district, we are aware that 374 are eligible teachers. However, the list we received includes names of teachers from other districts.

We have asked headmasters to send in revised data of those appointed in 2016. Once that is done, we will be able to publish the final list. Our primary concern now is ensuring that eligible teachers receive their April salaries.”

The issue has sparked concern among teachers’ associations and various stakeholders. Animesh Lahiri, District Secretary of the All Bengal Teachers’ Association (Secondary), expressed his concern: “This is highly troubling. Other districts have already published the list of eligible teachers. It’s unclear why South Dinajpur is lagging behind. If the state government has already provided a list of eligible candidates, then why are headmasters being asked to resubmit data?”