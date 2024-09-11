Confusion at RG Kar force patients to seek treatment at other hosps

KOLKATA: One month after the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, confusion continues to drive patients to seek treatment elsewhere. Despite health services being operational, ongoing protests and a strike by junior doctors have left many patients uncertain about the availability of care at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, prompting them to visit other hospitals like Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital.



Shukla Mondal, a resident of Haroa in North 24-Parganas, who has been receiving treatment at RG Kar for three years, is one such patient.

“I have multiple health issues, including a hernia. I was last at RG Kar on July 27 and was even admitted there a month ago. But given the current situation, I came to NRS,” she explained. However, NRS suggested she return to RG Kar for a senior doctor’s consultation on Saturday. Similar confusion was observed two weeks ago when a Baguiati resident, injured in a bike accident, chose NRS over RG Kar due to doubts about service availability.

Despite the confusion, patients have expressed satisfaction with the care at NRS. Debashish Mukherjee from Beleghata shared: “Our mother had an accident this morning. From Emergency to the Gynecology department, we faced no issues and received good service.” Pritam, a resident of Dum Dum, who brought her 6.5-year-old daughter, a thalassemia patient, also reported satisfactory care despite not seeing the specialist.

Some patients noted shorter wait times, possibly due to fewer patients. Rahana Biwi from Bhangar mentioned: “It took less time for consultation and medicine collection than before.” Saraswati Mondal, a cardiac patient, added: “I’ve been coming to NRS for 7-8 years. Previously, it would take until the afternoon to finish treatment, but now the crowd is less.” However, her daughter-in-law couldn’t see a gynaecologist due to arriving late and missing the doctor.