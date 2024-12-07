Confident TMC will return to power in 2026: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in a television interview on Friday asserted that her party will return to power in the 2026 Assembly elections with a big mandate.

“We will again come to power in 2026, and we are confident about it. We will be the number 1 party and it is immaterial to us as to who will come second and third,” the TMC chairperson said during the interview.

Commenting on national politics, Banerjee regretted that the India bloc that she had formed now failed to deliver the expected results due to some internal issues.

“I had formed the India alliance but they are finding it difficult to keep it intact….I love Bengal and I prefer to stay here as well. On a given opportunity, I can run the alliance from here in Bengal,” Banerjee said.

In reply to a question, if there is any need to induct new leaders into the party over the old ones, Banerjee said that both old and new leaders are required in the party. The experience of the old leaders is always a great help for the party as well. Sending across a bigger message, Banerjee also stated that her party always remained united and will remain so in the future.

“We need both old and new leaders. We were always united and will ever remain so,” said Banerjee.

In reply to a question, if the 2026 Assembly election would at all be difficult for the ruling party in the state, Banerjee said: “Some of the news channels formed the Cabinet during the 2016 Assembly elections. We are not political astrologers. It is the people who will decide and we will accept what mandate the people of Bengal will give. I can only say that till I am alive, I will continue to work for the people.” In the face of another question if it was a difficult political battle for her to fight the Left Front government in its heyday, Banerjee said that she always likes “secular politics”.

In contemporary politics, a communal colour has been added.

“In today’s politics, there is a

communal undertone. It always pains

me. Our Country is secular and hence

we prefer a politics that should be

secular in nature,” she said.

When asked if she has any specific likings to any colour, Banerjee said: “I love all the colours except some which we cannot accept ideologically.”

As she was asked who would be the future leader of her party, Trinamool chief Banerjee said: “The party will decide who will be the next leader. I am not the person who blows his/her own trumpet. We are a disciplined party and we will have to work together.

It is a party of a perfect blend of old and new ones. Attacking the erstwhile Left Front government, Banerjee said: “Due to the legacy of the Left Front government, when we came to power there was a loan burden of Rs 2 lakh crore. In the case of loans, the interest keeps mounting up. We have repaid a loan of more than Rs 6 lakh crore. We have repaid a loan of Rs 76,000 crore only in this year. People still criticise us.

“We have 94 schemes running at present. Other states do not have so many social security schemes. 1.21 crore people are getting Lakshmitr Bhandar benefits. We have many dues from the Centre. All the women avail the benefits of the scheme. Other states are imitating this scheme. The Central government cannot tolerate Bengal as they are zealous of our talent. We are facing discrimination and deprivation from the Centre,” Banerjee said.

She also added that when she came to power, the institutional delivery rate stood at 60 per cent but now the figure has jumped up to 99.05 per cent.

While speaking on the Bangladesh issue, Banerjee said: “The Centre should intervene. It is an international affair. The External Affairs Minister should have spoken on the issue in Parliament as it is on session. Earlier, in case of any such incident, the External Affairs Minister used to make a statement. I only made 4 recommendations. The Government of India will decide its stand.”

She also pointed out that two trawlers which entered into Bangladesh water territory were seized and 69 fishermen from South 24-Parganas were arrested. Last week another trawler was seized in Bangladesh water.

“One Bangladeshi boat capsized here. We admitted them to hospital and cured them and later handed them over to Bangladesh. We should be more humanitarian,” she said. When asked about the RG Kar movement, she said that it was a “planted game”. It has become evident now. Political leaders fueled it. Banerjee also made an interesting assertion that the Maharashtra government will collapse within a year.