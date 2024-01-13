Conference on 'Rammohan Roy' at Aliah Univ on Jan 14

Kolkata: A conference on “Rammohun Roy oo amader adhunikota” is scheduled on January 14 at 3 pm in the premises of Aliah University, Park Circus. Eminent scholar and educationist Dr Pabitra Sarkar will preside over the conference, along with Pankaj Kumar Dutta and Prof Amjad Hossain, who will be the respected speakers at the event. On this occasion, Abhijit Kumar Ghosh and Prakash Chandra Sarkar will present their edited book “Ekush shotoker choke Rammohun” and Swapon Basu’s “Sombad somoik potre unish shotoke bangali nari”. It will be published formally.

