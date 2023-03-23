Conference on computer science, communication & technology flagged off

SILIGURI: The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) organised a two-day international conference on Computer Science, Communication and Technology. The conference was flagged off on Thursday at the SIT campus near Sukna in Siliguri. Technologists, researchers, academicians from different parts of the world participated in the conference. There was also global online participation also.

Madhumita Chakraborty, Director of the Center of Millimeter Wave Semiconductor, Defense Research and Development Organization was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Jotsna Kumar Mandal, the Vice-Chancellor of Raiganj University, VG Borkar, Research Scientist , Amitabha Roy, Principal of Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, Mithun Chakraborty, Principal of Siliguri Institute of Technology, Bhaskar Roy, the Vice-President of Techno India Group and professors, educators and researchers were present at the programme.

At least 200 research papers have been placed from reputed institutes in this conference. After thorough review by distinguished reviewers and experts, 65 papers were finally accepted for oral presentation in this two-day conference.

On the first day, Madhumita Chakraborty, Jotsna Kumar Mondal, Debashish Dey, professor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University, Anshuman Sarkar, professor of Kalyani Government Engineering College participated in the discussion.