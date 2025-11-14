Conference focusing on ‘Sustainable Smart Water Mgmt’ starts

Kolkata: The three-day Indian Plumbing Conference & Exhibition, organised by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), kicked off at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan with the central theme of “Sustainable Smart Water Management.”

The 31st edition of the conference, being held in the city after 9 years, will be addressing pressing issues and future strategies in India’s plumbing and water ecosystem.

The event brings together eminent experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on critical topics such as ‘Transforming Water Supply with Real-Time Data - through AI & IoT in Water Management’, ‘Innovations

in Wastewater Treatment and Water Circularity’, ‘Road to Water Neutral Buildings & Challenges in Plumbing Design & Installation for High-Rise Buildings’ etc.

The exhibition has drawn participation from over 80 leading exhibitors from across India and abroad, showcasing the latest technologies, products, and innovations

in plumbing, water treatment, and sustainable building solutions.