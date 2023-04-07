‘Confer Bharat Ratna to Mamata Banerjee’, TMC MP Shanta Chettri writes to Prez Murmu

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chettri in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu has recommended that Chief Minister be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country for her contributions to the development and progress of the state as well as her commitment to social justice, communal harmony and federalism.

Chettri in a letter to the President of India, dated April 5, wrote: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s contributions to the development and progress of West Bengal, as well as her commitment to social justice, communal harmony and federalism, make her a worthy candidate for the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. I, therefore, urge you to consider awarding her with this prestigious honor.”

The letter stated that under Banerjee’s leadership, Bengal has undergone a significant transformation with several developmental initiatives being implemented in various sectors such as health, education, infrastructure and tourism.”

One of Banerjee’s most significant contributions has been improving the state’s healthcare system. She has introduced several innovative healthcare programmes such as the Swasthya Sathi scheme that provides free healthcare to the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

She has also launched several other initiatives, such as the Kanyashree Prakalpa Scheme, which aims to empower young girls and women through education and skill development stated the letter.

Incidentally, the Kanyashree project was given international recognition by the UN department of International Development and UNICEF.