Concreting work of Ritwik Ghatak Metro Stn nears completion

Kolkata: The concreting work of Ritwik Ghatak Metro station of Kavi Subhash-Biman Bandar (Airport) Corridor (Orange Line) is almost complete.



Scaffolding works on the station and platform roof are currently going on.

According to officials, the installation work of escalators from the Concourse to the Platform area is also going in full swing and the floors will be covered with granites which is also nearing completion. There will be seven escalators and four lifts provided at this station. Apart from these, seven staircases will also be available here.

There will be two platforms of 180-metre length at Ritwik Ghatak station along with three ticket counters, Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM) for self ticketing facility, six sitting benches, a first-aid room. Apart from these, one toilet for ladies, one for gents and one for divyangjan will be available for the convenience of the passengers.

In order to increase Metro’s earnings, spaces for property development will be available at this station to exploit the possibilities of commercial activities. Once commissioned, this station is expected to experience huge footfall.

Meanwhile, Metro has started showing infotainment materials including cartoon shows from Friday onwards on the digital display screen in Medha rakes of the North-South Metro Corridor. Earlier, these digital display screens were only used for showing station names and route maps only.

According to Metro officials, this will help the commuters get rid of the monotony of travelling and enjoy the journey. They stated that parents of students who travel regularly in North-South Metro have praised this initiative and rang up Metro officials to

convey the same.