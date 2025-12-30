Conclave: Bengal pushes MSMEs, global trade ties

Kolkata: West Bengal’s focus on strengthening MSMEs and expanding global trade partnerships took centre stage at the Industrial Conclave organised by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI) alongside the 37th Industrial India Trade Fair in Kolkata.

Addressing the conclave, Sashi Panja, Minister-in-Charge of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Government of West Bengal, underlined the state’s efforts to position itself as a global trade and manufacturing hub. She said the state government, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is creating dedicated infrastructure such as the Gems and Jewellery Park in Howrah, district-level industrial parks and affordable land banks to support enterprises. Panja also highlighted initiatives to empower MSMEs, artisans and the creative economy by facilitating market access through e-commerce platforms and promoting inclusive, skill-led growth in regions like Jhargram.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner for East and Northeast India, highlighted the expanding scope of India–UK trade cooperation, particularly following the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement. He noted that with nearly 99 per cent of tariff lines liberalised, Indian exporters now have unprecedented access to the UK’s high-value consumer market. Emphasising West Bengal’s strong manufacturing and artisanal base, he encouraged MSMEs and creative enterprises to leverage the agreement to scale globally and integrate into international supply chains.

The conclave reflected growing momentum in Bengal’s efforts to deepen international trade linkages while strengthening its MSME ecosystem.