Concerns rise over tapeworm infections among rhinos at Jaldapara National Park

Alipurduar: The Forest department is grappling with a critical issue following the death of 18 rhinos over the past two years, attributed to Anoplocephala tapeworm infections. Each of these rhinos, aged between 3 and 5 years, exhibited similar symptoms before their deaths, prompting deep concern within the department.

In response to the alarming number of fatalities, the Jaldapara Forest department has established a dedicated monitoring team consisting of five veterinary officers. This team is working to address and mitigate the problem. Recent reports include the death of a rescued rhino calf on Wednesday, which displayed similar symptoms.

Experts explain that the tapeworm’s life cycle involves several stages. Tapeworm eggs accumulate in areas where infected rhinos defecate. Insects, which act as intermediate hosts, ingest these eggs. When these insects defecate or lay eggs on grasslands, the tapeworm larvae are transferred to the grass. Rhinos grazing on this contaminated grass ingest the larvae, leading to severe internal damage. The tapeworms cause ulcers in the rhino’s stomach and ultimately paralysing the affected rhinos and leading to death.

Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, highlighted the challenges in managing the crisis. “Deworming all rhinos in Jaldapara within a short time frame is unrealistic. The process involves selecting the appropriate medication. We initially considered two anthelmintic drugs, ‘Pasiquintol’ and ‘Oxibendazole.’ However, ‘Pasiquintol’ poses risks to pregnant rhinos, so we are now favoring ‘Oxibendazole,’ which is safer. Determining the correct dosage and identifying dewormed rhinos adds further complexity. This is a long-term, labour-intensive endeavour.”

Bibhab Talukdar, Chairman of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group of the Species Survival Commission of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), emphasided the need for expert veterinary assessment. “The situation warrants a thorough examination by a specialist. Nutritional deficiencies could exacerbate the impact of tapeworms, potentially influenced by pollutants from nearby agricultural activities or rainfall bringing chemicals into the park. It is also crucial to understand why rhinos are uniquely affected compared to other herbivores. Comprehensive research from both ecological and disease perspectives is essential. Our group is prepared to assist with expert input to help manage and mitigate future rhino losses. Improved grassland management to enhance food quality is also necessary.”