Concerns rise over idol immersion as Torsa River water levels plummet

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar Municipality is concerned about the upcoming immersion of Durga Puja idols due to significantly low water levels in the Torsa River. Municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh has reached out to both district and police authorities, announcing plans to convene a meeting to discuss alternative arrangements.



According to municipal sources, over 100 pujas are organised across 20 wards in Cooch Behar Municipality and its surrounding areas. Traditionally, the immersion of Durga idols is conducted by various puja committees at the Torsa River immersion ghat, located adjacent to the Nityananda Ashram in Cooch Behar town.

The municipality typically oversees all necessary arrangements for this event.

However, this year, the Torsa River’s water level has dropped drastically, rendering the immersion ghat nearly dry and making idol immersion impossible. During a recent visit to the Bisarjan Ghat, chairman Ghosh expressed his deep concern about the situation. He stated: “This year, the water in the Torsa River is critically low. Last year, we constructed a temporary dam to facilitate idol immersion, but such measures are not feasible this time.

If rainfall increases the water level before the Puja, we may have a solution. Unfortunately, there are no alternative sites along the Torsa River for immersion.

If the current conditions persist, we will need to convene a meeting with district and police officials to devise alternative plans.”