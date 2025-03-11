Concerns raised over tree felling for Raiganj road project

Raiganj: The planned construction of a 7-kilometre road stretching from Raiganj’s Kulik bridge to Bamuha, passing through the campuses of Raiganj Medical College at Abdulghata and Pirojpur, has sparked environmental concerns due to the proposed felling of numerous trees along the route.

Members of the North Dinajpur unit of Paschim Banga Bigyan Mancha met with Divisional Forest Officer Bhupen Biswakarma on Monday afternoon, appealing for the use of modern

technology to transplant these trees rather than cutting them down, aiming to mitigate potential environmental impacts.

Aniruddha Sinha, president of the North Dinajpur unit of Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, emphasised the importance of preserving these trees to combat global warming.

Sinha stated: “We urged the Divisional Forest Officer to use modern technology to shift such trees instead of felling in order to protect the adverse effect of global warming.” In response, Divisional Forest Officer Bhupen Biswakarma acknowledged the concern but noted the lack of necessary technology in the district for tree transplantation.

He stated: ”No official application for tree felling related to the road construction has been received yet. If the requirement comes, the subject will be considered seriously.”