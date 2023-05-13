Concerned about Salman’s security: CM

Kolkata: Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan, who was in Kolkata to perform for his ‘Da-bang The Tour Reloaded’, paid Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a courtesy visit at her residence in Kalighat on Saturday.



Before heading towards East Bengal Ground on Saturday to perform, Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ reached Banerjee’s residence around 4.25 pm. A huge crowd had gathered around Banerjee’s house to cheer for Salman.

On arrival at her residence, Banerjee greeted the ‘Kick’ superstar with ‘uttariya’ and exchanged pleasantries. He was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera.

Though Salman didn’t speak to the media, he waved at them and the innumerable fans who were present to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood heartthrob.

Dressed in a blue t-shirt and his favourite pair of denim and glares, Salman looked handsome as ever. After meeting the CM for 30 minutes, he left for the venue of the performance.

Mamata thanked Salman and his team for visiting her. She then expressed concern about his security. “I’m really worried about his security and told him to take care of it,” said Banerjee.

In the last few months, he has received several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Therefore, the actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police. A video of the actor has gone viral where he is stepping out of his bulletproof car and waving to the fans at Mumbai airport on his way to Kolkata. The security of the actor has been tightened in Kolkata too.

Salman landed in Kolkata early Saturday morning along with actor Maniesh Paul.

On Saturday, Salman performed at the East Bengal ground along with Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, and Pooja Hedge.