Compliance report on steps taken for circulation of helpline no. submitted

Kolkata: State and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) submitted a compliance report in Calcutta High Court regarding the steps taken for wide circulation of helpline numbers for the upcoming Madhyamik examination.



Madhyamik is from February 2 to February 12. On January 18, it was informed that the timing for the examination was changed from 11:45 am to 3 pm to 9:45 am to 1 pm.

Following the change in time, a teachers’ association had filed a writ petition in Calcutta High Court against the notice.

Justice Biswajit Basu had directed the Board to submit a report justifying the change. The Single Bench specified that both the Board and State must ensure that the students do not face any difficulty in taking the examination.

The Bench directed that sufficient functional helpline numbers in all Control Rooms need to be provided.

These numbers should be widely circulated at the ground level by all available modes, including loudspeaker announcements through local Police Station.

In the compliance report submitted, it was stated that helpline numbers have been set up in blocks and have been displayed at all secondary schools.

Justice Basu said that wider circulation through miking should be ensured

as well.