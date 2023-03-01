Complete stock taking of schemes by Mar 31: DMs told

: The state government has directed all District Magistrates (DMs) to complete the stock taking exercise of every government scheme at the grassroots level within March 31 and also ensure that people can avail benefits of the state’s schemes without any hassle. All the district administrations have been asked to upload all the reports on Samannya portal.

The DMs will prepare a report about the progress of all the social schemes of the state like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Joy Jawahar, students’ credit card, Rupashree etc and submit the report to the state government. According to Nabanna sources, all the DMs have been directed to carry out inspections in various places to ensure that people can avail the benefits of the scheme/s. DMs will also engage additional District Magistrates and Block development Officers (BDOs) who will conduct field works at the grassroots level. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi in the recent meeting issued necessary directives to all the DMs. Inspections in every block and municipality areas must be completed within March 31. The report should be uploaded on the Samannay portal of the state government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting at Nabanna on Monday with the secretaries of 15 departments giving necessary instructions. She told the top bureaucrats that grievances of the people in the districts should be addressed without any delay. Banerjee went through the current status of various ongoing projects under various departments. Ahead of the Panchayat elections, the state government is trying to ensure that there are no technical glitches relating to any social schemes, which can deprive people of Bengal from availing services. One of the main objectives of the meeting is to give further impetus to various ongoing schemes.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister’s office had received a number of complaints in connection with the scheme-related issues. The state government has laid great emphasis on the construction or repairing works of various village roads. On February 25, Dwivedi, during a virtual meeting with the DMs, took a stock of health infrastructure and progress of various other schemes like ‘Rastashree’, ICDS, agricultural sector and MSME. He told the DMs to tag additional district magistrate of each sub-division so that he/she can know in detail about the ongoing schemes.