'Complete lack of planning': Mamata holds Centre responsible for flight disruptions

Kolkata: Holding the Centre responsible for flight disruptions across the nation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said passengers could even go to court over the issue. Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for an official trip to north Bengal, Banerjee said the situation had escalated due to the Centre's lack of planning. "People are facing immense difficulties because flights are not available. I believe this situation has arisen due to a complete lack of planning. This is a disaster. The Centre is responsible," she alleged. "They should have arranged alternatives earlier. I even feel passengers may go to court over this," she added.

Banerjee said that after flight cancellations by IndiGo, passengers are being told to travel by other means of transport. "How is that possible? A journey that takes two hours by air takes 24 to 36 hours by train. And then you need advance tickets and reservations. Overall, this has caused extreme hardship for travellers," she pointed out. She alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre remains preoccupied with elections, instead of focusing on public welfare. "The Centre always thinks of elections; we think about people. That is why we are deeply concerned about the suffering of passengers," Banerjee said. Passengers have been facing a harrowing experience at airports across the country over the last few days as IndiGo, which operates around 2,300 flights a day, is cancelling flights in hundreds as it struggles to secure adequate crew, with the second phase of the pilots' flight duty and rest period norms kicking in. Aviation watchdog DGCA has provided a raft of exemptions to the crisis-hit airline to help normalise its operations.