Complete final yearly HS selection tests by November 30: HS Edu Council

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has directed that the test (selection test) exams for the final yearly Higher Secondary (Uccha Madhyamik), scheduled to be held in 2025, should be completed by November 30.

With the introduction of a new semester system from the 2024-25 academic year, students currently in Class XI will be the first to take the HS exams under this system in the 2025-26 academic year. However, the final yearly Higher Secondary exam is scheduled for March 3 to 13, 2025, requiring students to qualify via a selection test.

The WBCHSE’s notification emphasises that the test examination for the 2025 HS examinees should be completed by November 30. Institutions are responsible for preparing the test examination schedules. In addition, the Semester-II exams for Class XI students are also scheduled from March 3 to 13, 2025. A separate notification has announced revised timings for these exams, now set to run from 2 pm to 4 pm daily. Exceptions include Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational subjects, which will have a duration of 1 hour and 15 minutes.

This change marks a shift from the previously scheduled 3 pm start time for Semester-II exams. Previously, several teachers’ organisations had protested the 3 pm starting time of Semester-II exams for Class XI students. They have now welcomed the change in timing.

“The original 3 pm to 5 pm exam schedule posed difficulties for students, teachers and staff.

We demanded that the exam time be moved forward by one hour.

We extend our thanks and congratulations to the president for approving this request,” stated Chandan Garai, Secretary of All Post Graduate Teachers Welfare Association (APGTWA).