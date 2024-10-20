‘Complete all undergoing works within October 25’

Kolkata: Setting a deadline, the state government has directed the PWD and state Health department to complete the undergoing works to enhance security and infrastructure in various medical colleges as demanded by the agitating junior doctors within October 25.

Both the departments have been asked to increase manpower to complete all the pending works in various medical colleges on a war footing. Chief Secretary (CS) Manoj Pant on Friday held a meeting with the health and PWD secretaries taking a detailed report about the current status of the ongoing works.

It was learnt that during the meeting, the CS set a target of completing ongoing works in different hospitals. Works related to the installation of CCTVs, setting up of washrooms, rest rooms and installation of lights will be completed in all medical colleges within October 25 except the RG Kar Medical College which would see the completion within October 31. The CS also said that a team must be formed in all the medical colleges to expedite the ongoing works.

According to sources, around 97-98 per cent works at the different medical colleges have been completed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with the Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Health secretary NS Nigam at her residence enquiring the progress of works that are being carried out at all the medical colleges to enhance security arrangements for the doctors, nursing personnel and health workers.

The agitating junior doctors have placed 10-points demands. The Chief Minister while having a telephonic conversation with the junior doctors on Saturday said that almost all works have been finished. Banerjee urged the junior doctors to take part in a meeting at Nabanna on Monday. Junior doctors were also keen on discussing with the Chief Minister. Sources said that minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya played a significant role behind the discussion that was held between the two parties.