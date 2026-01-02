Complaint submitted: Tollywood knocks on Lalbazar’s doors over trolling & death threats

Kolkata: Anyone in the business of entertainment have long been targets of online trolling, cutting across languages and industries. Many celebrities in Bengal and Bollywood have spoken about ignoring social media abuse.

However, the line has increasingly been crossed, with several facing vicious personal attacks and even death threats. Recent cases include threats directed at actor Subhashree Ganguly following the Messi-related controversy, and writer Zinia Sen receiving similar threats during Durga Puja 2025.

Against this backdrop, the newly formed Screening Committee of Tollywood, comprising directors, producers and actors, decided to approach the police.

On Friday, members of the Tollywood fraternity, including representatives of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, Swarup Biswas, EIMPA president Piya Sengupta, producers Srikant Mohta, Nispal Singh and Rana Sarkar, and actors Jisshu Sengupta and Parambrata Chatterjee, met officials at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

A written complaint was submitted to the cyber cell, flagging distorted, obscene and threatening posts circulating on social media.

“There is no issue with criticism of films or performances. Everyone has the right to like or dislike something,” said Biswas. “But vicious personal attacks and death threats online are unacceptable,” Biswas added. Producers Mohta and Singh said the police were cooperative and assured the matter would be examined seriously.

Notably, actor Dev was not present at Lalbazar. He announced his 51st film with Subhashree on Saturday, which went viral. Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, who had earlier lodged a complaint at Titagarh police station over threats against Subhashree, was also absent.