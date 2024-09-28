Complaint lodged against OSD of Mayor Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: A complaint was reportedly lodged against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Mayor Firhad, Hakim Kalicharan Banerjee, for allegedly extorting money from several people using MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name.

However, the Mayor claimed that he was unaware of the issue and expressed that had he been informed, the Mayor would have initiated an enquiry against Kalicharan. Hakim said: “I never heard of this. If any complaint was there it could have been conveyed to me. I would have initiated an enquiry. I am not aware of anything.”

It is alleged that Kalicharan had taken money from several people, promising to provide assistance and services by using the name of Abhishek Banerjee.

Recently several such pieces of information had reached the MP following which a complaint was reportedly lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani Police station against Kalicharan.

However, no official communication has been received from the police so far.