Complaint against Odisha BJP supporter for derogatory comments against Mamata

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint against a BJP supporter from Odisha, also a self-proclaimed social influencer, for his alleged derogatory and sexually abusive remarks in a video posted on social media.



According to sources, the accused, identified as Madan Mohan Jena from Odisha, has been posting several videos with the intention of maligning the image of the Trinamool Congress and the party supremo, Mamata Banerjee. About two days ago, Jena had posted a video where he was heard making extremely abusive, derogatory and obscene remarks about Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress leader Baiswanor Chatterjee filed a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani police station alleging that Jena has not only been systematically trying to defame Banerjee and spread hatred in the society, but also used extremely abusive and defamatory language targeting the party supremo in his videos.

Trinamool Congress also claimed that it is not just a personal attack, but a well-planned conspiracy to tarnish the dignity of the only woman Chief Minister of the country. It is further alleged that Jena also targeted religious groups in his videos by making offensive remarks aimed at provoking communities, which may lead to law and order disturbances in Bengal.