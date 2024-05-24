Complaint against Congress workers for assaulting Alipurduar Hosp authorities

Alipurduar: The authorities of Alipurduar Hospital lodged a complaint at the Alipurduar Police Station against eight Congress workers, including the working president of the Alipurduar District Congress, accusing them of assault.

Allegedly, on Wednesday night, a group of Congress workers, led by Congress district working president Shantanu Debnath and several ‘ayahs’, entered the district hospital premises and attacked the hospital superintendent and assistant superintendent. The intrusion of such chaos into the hospital premises caused panic among patients and their families. Consequently, the Alipurduar district hospital authority filed a written complaint on Thursday night. The ‘ayahs’ are demanding reinstatement to their positions at the hospital. Paritosh Mondal stated: “The presence of ‘ayahs’ within the hospital premises is unauthorised and unlawful.

Currently, the district hospital employs 282 nurses and an additional 150 nurses are undergoing training at nursing schools. The hospital policy permits one attendant per patient, obviating the need for additional ‘ayahs’.”

According to the district hospital, an illicit practice of extortion by ‘ayahs’ from Alipurduar District Hospital was brought to light. The ‘ayah’ was allegedly demanding extra money from patients’ relatives under the guise of providing services. Allegations suggest that Congress and its allies are inciting turmoil in sensitive institutions such as hospitals under the guise of political motives.

However, dismissing all allegations, Shantanu Debnath countered: “On Wednesday night, the hospital superintendent, along with other health workers, assaulted us in an unprovoked manner. We have filed a written complaint regarding this incident.”