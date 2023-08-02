Complaint against Cong-CPI(M) alliance winner for furnishing fake OBC certificate

: Trinamool Congress has alleged that Lovely Khatun, the winning candidate of Congress-CPI(M) combine of Rashidabad Gram Panchayat (GP) in Harishchandrapur I Block, had presented a fake OBC certificate and was actually a resident of Bangladesh.

It is further alleged that she had settled in these parts through marriage and had obtained the OBC certificate by making a person from the area pose as her father. Complaints have already been filed at several administrative offices including the sub-divisional and block development offices regarding this. The hearing has already started in Harishchandrapur-I block office in this regard.

Lovely Khatun had submitted her nomination for the seat as a Congress-CPI(M) alliance candidate from booth number 53 of North Saldah village in Rashidabad GP.

Her main opponent was Rehena Sultana of TMC. Lovely Khatun had then won by 17 votes. The post of pradhan of the Rashidabad GP is reserved for OBC female candidate. According to Panchayat poll results in Rashidabad GP with 21 seats, Congress-CPI(M) had won 11 and Trinamool got 9 seats. On the other hand, an Independent, fielded as a coalition-backed candidate, had also won. Complainant Rehana Sultana said: “Lovely Khatun is not a resident of this area. We came to know that she is a citizen of Bangladesh. After coming to India, she got married to Rabiul Islam of North Saldah village and became a resident here. She submitted a nomination to the Panchayat after producing a fake OBC certificate. We want her candidature cancelled.”

Kahirul Islam, father-in-law of Rehana, said: “Lovely falsely showed Mustafa, of booth no 6 of Kushida, GP as her father and made the OBC certificate. In support of my claims, I have enough proof.” Mostak Alam, former MLA of Harishchandrapur and state general secretary of Congress, said: “The allegations are false. TMC is trying to capture Rashidabad by hook or by crook.” Kallol Roy, SDO Chanchal, said: “The complaint has been received and the concerned BDO is looking

into the matter.”