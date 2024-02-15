Complaint against casual worker of LR dept for demanding money

BALURGHAT: Allegation has been raised against a casual worker of the Land Reforms department in Balurghat for asking money from a land owner whose land was requisitioned for the Hili-Balurghat Rail project.



The land owner — Nepal Sarkar — has already lodged a written complaint at Balurghat Police Station against the casual worker Samsul Mondal. The copy of the written complaint has also been submitted to the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur and Additional District Magistrate (Land Reforms) by Sarkar.

According to the FIR, Rs 55,000 was asked from Sarkar over mobile phone by Mondal on February 12 at 9.06 pm. “My land was requisitioned for the extension work of the Hili-Balurghat Rail project. Recently, I submitted all of my land documents to the concerned district administration office in order to get the compensation amount. A person named Samsul Mondal had demanded Rs 55,000 to ensure that I receive the compensation,”

Sarkar stated. The district administration has also formed a committee and is investigating separately.

Bijin Krishna, the DM said: “We have already contacted and spoken to the person as soon as the complaint was received. I have come to know that the accused is a casual employee of a government office. Police will investigate. Besides, an investigation has been ordered by the department. Strict action will be taken if the

complaint is proved.”

Vikram Prasad, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Balurghat Headquarter) said: “We have received a complaint against one person for allegedly demanding money from a landowner. Investigations are on.”