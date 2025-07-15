Complainant ‘skips’ statement recording

Kolkata: In a fresh twist to the IIM Kolkata rape case, the woman who had filed the complaint failed to appear on Monday for the recording of her confession statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Her absence has added a layer of mystery to the ongoing investigation.

After the case was registered based on the complaint by the woman who had claimed that she was a victim of sexual torture inside a hostel room of the IIM Kolkata when she had gone there for psychological counselling, the father of the woman had claimed that nothing like this had happened.

Reportedly, the victim’s father had alleged that his daughter was coerced into filing the complaint at Haridevpur Police Station. However, he did not specify who had asked her to lodge the case against the IIM Kolkata student.

The mystery has intensified after the neighbours of the woman reportedly claimed that they are unaware of her being a psychological counsellor.

On Monday, the magistrate of the Alipore Court reportedly sought a report regarding the absence of the woman for her statement recording. The public prosecutor, however, mentioned that the statement made by the father of the woman in the media needs to be investigated.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the accused in the alleged rape case has admitted to purchasing sleeping pills from a nearby pharmacy, which he had mixed with cold drinks and drinking water offered to the woman before committing the crime.

Reportedly, the police, however, have found several discrepancies in the statements of the accused student of IIM-Calcutta.